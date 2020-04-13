Karnataka

Eight with COVID-19 symptoms admitted

As many as eight persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to the isolation wards in Udupi district on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare here, of the eight persons, five were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Of the eight persons, five were women while three men, the release said.

