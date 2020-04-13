Eight with COVID-19 symptoms admitted

As many as eight persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to the isolation wards in Udupi district on Monday.
According to a press release issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare here, of the eight persons, five were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Of the eight persons, five were women while three men, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.