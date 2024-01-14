Eight village accountants sentenced to two years imprisonment for submitting fake marks card

January 14, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A court in Chamarajanagar has sentenced eight village accountants to two years imprisonment for submitting fake II PU marks cards at the time of their appointment.

The village accountants convicted for submitting fake marks cards were among the applicants, who had responded to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar on August 30, 2012, inviting online applications for appointment of 46 village accountants.

The selection for the posts of village accountants had been made based on merit cum roster system after perusing the applications submitted by the candidates for the posts along with their II PUC marks cards.

Subsequently, orders had been issued appointing the selected candidates to the posts of village accountants that were vacant in various taluks of Chamarajanagar district.

However, an inquiry conducted to ascertain the authenticity of the II PUC marks cards submitted by the accused persons revealed that the marks cards were fake, said a senior public prosecutor in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Chamarajanagar, Mahesh A.C.

The accused persons were removed from service and a case had been booked against them in Chamarajanagar town police station for submitting fake marks cards to the appointing authority to dishonestly secure the job of village accountant by cheating the government, he said.

Sub Inspector M. Nanjappa, who conducted a probe, had submitted the charge sheet to the court.

Senior civil judge in Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Chamarajanagar B.S. Honnaswamy, who heard the case, sentenced the eight accused persons to two years of imprisonment earlier this month on January 5, 2024.

The accused persons have been identified as Sunil Kumar, 25, from Kolar, Santosh Kumar, 29, from Arasikere in Hassan district, A.B. Shankar, 39, from Hassan district, Shanmuga M., 35, from Kolar, Narayanaswamy, 25, from Kolar, C.N. Sriram, 27, from Bengaluru rural, Muniraju, 28, from Bengaluru rural, and N.B. Siddalingaiah from Bengaluru rural.