Eight urban local bodies in district in cleanliness race

Seven towns in the district, apart from Mysuru city, will be part of the Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey, which is a precursor to ranking of the cities and urban local bodies on the basis of their cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

These include H.D. Kote, T. Narsipur, Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, Bannur, and Nanjangud, all of which will be part of the 4,041 towns and cities in India that will be ranked on the basis of cleanliness. In all, 476 cities were assessed in 2015, 73 in 2016, and 434 in 2017 editions of Swachh Survekshan. Mysuru was ranked the cleanest city in the country for two consecutive times, but yielded its place to Indore and dropped to 5th place in the 2017 exercise.

This is the first time that towns — other than Mysuru — in the district are part of the annual survey, which will be conducted across the country till March 10, 2018.

The third-party inspection to be conducted by the Karvy Data Management Services will begin in T. Narsipur on Thursday and carry on to other towns.

Nanjangud will be assessed from January 8 and Bannur from January 10. The dates for other urban local bodies will be updated on the Swachh Survekshan dashboard when finalised. The evaluation and assessment will be spread over two days.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) health officer D.G. Nagaraju told The Hindu that the spot evaluation of Mysuru was most likely to be held in the second week of January. In the neighbouring Kodagu district, Somwarpet will be evaluated from January 9 and Madikeri town from January 10 as per the schedule. Given the extent of the survey involving 4,041 urban local bodies in the country, this is truly the first pan-Indian sanitation and cleanliness survey being undertaken. “We are ready for the survey. The city profile with all details pertaining to infrastructure and measures in place for solid waste management etc. were submitted on December 31,” said Dr. Nagaraju.

Citizens participation is important, for which the Swachhata App download was critical. Against a target of 18,000 downloads, there were more than 26,000 downloads of the app, he added. “What’s important is that the apps are being put to use and we receive about 200 to 250 complaints daily; the resolution rate is in excess of 90%,” said Dr. Nagaraju.

The MCC has also completed the construction of 39 individual toilets to meet its target, apart from six new community toilets. In addition, petrol outlets in the city — which are mandated to have toilets — have been instructed to allow the public to assess the facility.