Eight two-wheelers recovered from vehicle lifter

The Mysuru district police has recovered a total of eight two-wheelers from a vehicle lifter, who was arrested by the district’s Crime Detection Squad recently.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by one Kumara that his motorcycle parked in front of a shop in Hullahalli on July 14 had been stolen, the police formed a squad under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police L. Nagesh.

The squad arrested the accused on July 16 and subjected him to an interrogation. Based on the information provided by him, the police recovered not only the complainant’s stolen motorcycle, but seven other two-wheelers stolen from different police station limits including Devaraja and Krishnaraja police stations in Mysuru City and Mandya East and Mandya West police stations.

The value of the eight stolen two-wheelers that had been recovered is estimated to be around ₹4 lakh.