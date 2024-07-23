GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight two-wheelers recovered from vehicle lifter

Published - July 23, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru district police has recovered a total of eight two-wheelers from a vehicle lifter, who was arrested by the district’s Crime Detection Squad recently.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by one Kumara that his motorcycle parked in front of a shop in Hullahalli on July 14 had been stolen, the police formed a squad under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police L. Nagesh.

The squad arrested the accused on July 16 and subjected him to an interrogation. Based on the information provided by him, the police recovered not only the complainant’s stolen motorcycle, but seven other two-wheelers stolen from different police station limits including Devaraja and Krishnaraja police stations in Mysuru City and Mandya East and Mandya West police stations.

The value of the eight stolen two-wheelers that had been recovered is estimated to be around ₹4 lakh.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / theft & burglary / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.