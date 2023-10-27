ADVERTISEMENT

Eight to get Maharishi Valmiki Award for 2023

October 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharishi Valmiki Award for 2023 will be conferred on eight persons during the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on October 28. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will also inaugurate the celebrations.

The award winners are the former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka N.Y. Hanumanthappa (judiciary), Mahadevappa Kom. Rangaswamy (religion), Ramanna Mahadeva Gasti (education), G.O. Mahantappa (social service), Somanna (social organisation), Sharada Prabhu Huli Nayaka (medicine), Sukanya Maruthi (literature), and Sujathamma (theatre).

Minister Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra said 113 applications had been received and eight applicants had been selected for the award. The awardees would be given a purse of ₹5 lakh and 20 gram gold.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nagendra said ₹1.5 lakh would be given to each district for the conduct of various programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US