Eight to get Maharishi Valmiki Award for 2023

October 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Maharishi Valmiki Award for 2023 will be conferred on eight persons during the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on October 28. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will also inaugurate the celebrations.

The award winners are the former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka N.Y. Hanumanthappa (judiciary), Mahadevappa Kom. Rangaswamy (religion), Ramanna Mahadeva Gasti (education), G.O. Mahantappa (social service), Somanna (social organisation), Sharada Prabhu Huli Nayaka (medicine), Sukanya Maruthi (literature), and Sujathamma (theatre).

Minister Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra said 113 applications had been received and eight applicants had been selected for the award. The awardees would be given a purse of ₹5 lakh and 20 gram gold.

Mr. Nagendra said ₹1.5 lakh would be given to each district for the conduct of various programmes.