HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight to get Maharishi Valmiki Award for 2023

October 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharishi Valmiki Award for 2023 will be conferred on eight persons during the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on October 28. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will also inaugurate the celebrations.

The award winners are the former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka N.Y. Hanumanthappa (judiciary), Mahadevappa Kom. Rangaswamy (religion), Ramanna Mahadeva Gasti (education), G.O. Mahantappa (social service), Somanna (social organisation), Sharada Prabhu Huli Nayaka (medicine), Sukanya Maruthi (literature), and Sujathamma (theatre).

Minister Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra said 113 applications had been received and eight applicants had been selected for the award. The awardees would be given a purse of ₹5 lakh and 20 gram gold.

Mr. Nagendra said ₹1.5 lakh would be given to each district for the conduct of various programmes.

Related Topics

Karnataka / award and prize

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.