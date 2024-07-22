ADVERTISEMENT

Eight teams set up to investigate Hubballi priest’s murder

Published - July 22, 2024 09:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking the murder of a temple trustee Devappajja at Ishwar Nagar in Hubballi on Sunday seriously, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has constituted eight police teams to investigate the crime.

These teams comprise three Assistant Commissioners of Police of South and North Sub-Divisions and CCB and 10 police inspectors apart from several sub-inspectors and staff.

The Police Commissioner has said that the murder investigation will be monitored by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mahaning Nandagavi and the investigation team will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division) Shivaprakash Naik.

Suspect’s photo

Meanwhile, the Hubballi Dharwad Police have released a photo of a suspect in the murder case. They have sought information from the public about any person having any resemblance to the suspect.

