Eight taken into custody for transporting stolen cows

June 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - YADGIR

Yadgir Rural Police have taken eight people into custody after they were found transporting stolen cows in a pick-up truck near Venkatesh Nagar Tanda in Yadgir taluk early on Tuesday morning, a press release from Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has said.

The police, who were on night rounds, intercepted the vehicle transporting 25 cows, which were said to have been stolen, near Venkatesh Nagar Tanda and took the eight people into custody.

The police shifted cows to safer places.

All the eight people are from Shahabad and Kanadal villages in Kalaburagi district. It is said that they have been selling cows to slaughterhouses after stealing them from surrounding areas.

A case has been registered against them in Yadgir Rural Police Station, the release said.