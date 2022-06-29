Karnataka

Eight stolen bikes recovered, man held

The Rajajinagar police arrested a 22-year-old supervisor with an online marketing company and recovered eight bikes worth ₹11.5 lakh, which he had stolen from in and around the city .

The accused, Sagar, a native of Chickballapura and resident of Kodigehalli, was arrested based on a complaint from a motorist on March 15.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed few CCTV footages to track him down. Probe revealed that Sagar is a habitual offender and was arrested by the Shidlaghatta police in a bike theft case in 2020. Out on bail, he joined an online firm in the city as supervisor and rented a house in Kodigehalli. He continued stealing bikes parked in front of houses and used them for joy rides. After using the bikes for a few days, he would park them in isolated places and steal the next one, the police said.


