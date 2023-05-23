Eight public servants, including former Bidar CMC Commissioner, suspended

May 23, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Eight public servants, including the former Commissioner of Bidar City Municipal Council (CMC), have been placed under suspension on the charge of committing irregularities in the assignment of Khatas for 358 plots and allotment of stalls/shops of the civic body.

Based on an inquiry report, N. Manjushree, Director of the Department of Municipal Administration, on Saturday placed the former Commissioner of the Bidar CMC Ravindra Angadi, Revenue Officer Savitha, Revenue Inspectors Rajkumar and Sangamesh, Tax Collector Ramesh Rao, Senior Health Inspector Syed Shaha Ashfaq Alvi and Second Division Assistant Farid Chanda under suspension.

Vijaykumar, an activist, had lodged a complaint stating that there were rampant irregularities in assigning digital Khatas to illegal plots. He had appeald to the Directorate of Municipal Administration to conduct an inquiry and take action against the culprits.

A team from the Directorate of Municipal Administration visited Bidar and conducted an inquiry.