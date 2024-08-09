ADVERTISEMENT

Eight people accused of murder convicted in Shivamogga

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga Court, on Friday, convicted eight people accused in the murder of a youth at Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga city and sentenced seven of them to life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irfan, 26, of Anna Nagar in Shivamogga city, was murdered by a group of people over the sale of ganja on September 18, 2021. His brother filed a complaint with the Tunga Nagar police.

M. Deepak, then Police Inspector of Tunga Nagar, conducted the investigation and arrested Lateef, 20, Parvez, 23, Syed Jila, 19, Jaffer Sadiq, Syed Rajeek, 28, Mohammed Sabhaz, 19, Abdul Shabir, 24, and Taslim, 26. All the accused are residents of Tipu Nagar. He filed the charge-sheet.

Among the accused, Syed Rajeek died when the case was being heard in court. Pallavi B.R., the second additional district and sessions court sentenced the seven people to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹5,000 each. Of the penalty, ₹30,000 should be paid to the wife of the deceased, the court ordered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US