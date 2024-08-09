Eight people accused of murder convicted in Shivamogga

A Shivamogga Court, on Friday, convicted eight people accused in the murder of a youth at Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga city and sentenced seven of them to life imprisonment.

Irfan, 26, of Anna Nagar in Shivamogga city, was murdered by a group of people over the sale of ganja on September 18, 2021. His brother filed a complaint with the Tunga Nagar police.

M. Deepak, then Police Inspector of Tunga Nagar, conducted the investigation and arrested Lateef, 20, Parvez, 23, Syed Jila, 19, Jaffer Sadiq, Syed Rajeek, 28, Mohammed Sabhaz, 19, Abdul Shabir, 24, and Taslim, 26. All the accused are residents of Tipu Nagar. He filed the charge-sheet.

Among the accused, Syed Rajeek died when the case was being heard in court. Pallavi B.R., the second additional district and sessions court sentenced the seven people to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹5,000 each. Of the penalty, ₹30,000 should be paid to the wife of the deceased, the court ordered.