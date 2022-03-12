Eight paddy procurement centres to be opened in Kalaburagi
To provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers, the State Government has decided to introduce grid-connected solar power plants and solar pumpset scheme across the State , Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Sedam MLA and chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, said.
He was speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Khanderayan Palli village in Sedam taluk on Saturday.
Mr. Patil said that the solar-powered irrigation pumpset would cost ₹3.5 lakh, of which the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide subsidy up to ₹1.5 lakh and farmers will get loans up to ₹2 lakh at an interest of 3% per annum.
As the farmers are being forced to sell their paddy at throwaway prices [₹1,200 to ₹1,300 a quintal] , the Government has approved the proposal to set up a paddy procurement centre at Khanderayana Palli, Mr. Patil said.
The Government has decided to set up eight paddy procurement centres across Kalaburagi district: four in Sedam taluk and two each in Chittapur and Jewargi taluks.
The Government will procure at least 40 quintals of paddy from each farmer at a minimum support price of ₹1,940 per quintal, Mr. Patil added.
Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar said that around 95 paddy farmers have registered at the procurement centres and the district administration has set a target to register at least 3,000. Mr. Gurukar reiterated that he is committed to addressing issues related to agriculture and the farming community.
