Eight paddy procurement centres to be opened in Kalaburagi

Sedam MLA and KKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur inaugurated the paddy procurement centre at Khanderayanpalli village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

To provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers, the State Government has decided to introduce grid-connected solar power plants and solar pumpset scheme across the State , Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Sedam MLA and chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Khanderayan Palli village in Sedam taluk on Saturday.

Mr. Patil said that the solar-powered irrigation pumpset would cost ₹3.5 lakh, of which the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide subsidy up to ₹1.5 lakh and farmers will get loans up to ₹2 lakh at an interest of 3% per annum.

As the farmers are being forced to sell their paddy at throwaway prices [₹1,200 to ₹1,300 a quintal] , the Government has approved the proposal to set up a paddy procurement centre at Khanderayana Palli, Mr. Patil said.

The Government has decided to set up eight paddy procurement centres across Kalaburagi district: four in Sedam taluk and two each in Chittapur and Jewargi taluks.

The Government will procure at least 40 quintals of paddy from each farmer at a minimum support price of ₹1,940 per quintal, Mr. Patil added.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar said that around 95 paddy farmers have registered at the procurement centres and the district administration has set a target to register at least 3,000. Mr. Gurukar reiterated that he is committed to addressing issues related to agriculture and the farming community.