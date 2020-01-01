Eight officials of Ambedkar Development Corporation suspended

Eight officials, including two managers of the B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, have been suspended for misusing funds running up to ₹6.3 crore during 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The officials allegedly diverted funds meant for 115 beneficiaries belonging to SC communities under the self-employment and industrial service schemes for middlemen, said an official statement.

All eight officials were attached to the office of the Bengaluru Urban district office. They are deputy general managers H.R. Arun and J.G. Padmanabha, superintendent M.C. Indiramma, taluk development officers P. Mallesh and N. Mukund, second division assistants Kalpana and Puteeraiah, and former taluk development officer (in-charge) M. Linganna. Hemanth Kumar, who was working as a second division assistant on contract basis, has been dismissed.

A case has been registered in Madadi police station against middlemen Govindaraju, Muruli Bin Govindaraju, Sayyed Sadiq, Zimaran Pasha, Amar, Satyanarayana, J. Sridhar, K. Manjunath, Bhuvanesh, Kodandarama and Devaraj, who in connivance with officers of Canara Bank, Kalkare branch, allegedly misappropriated the funds.