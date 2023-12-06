HamberMenu
Eight officers of Yadgir CMC placed under suspension

December 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhuling Kavalikatti, IAS, Disciplinary Authority and Director of Municipal Administration Directorate, Bengaluru, has placed eight officials, including a commissioner of Yadgir CMC, under suspension on the charges of transferring the government properties to private persons by creating illegal khatas.

The properties survey number 391/1,2 are located under the limits of Yadgir CMC.

Sharanappa, Commissioner, presently working at Manvi TMC, Narasireddy, Revenue Officer, presently working at Afzalpur TMC, Vishwapratap Alexander, presently working at Kurekuppa TMC, Riyajuddin, presently working at Hallikhed TMC, Suresh Vibhute, presently working at Yelburga Town Panchayat, Rakesh Reddy, presently working at Chincholi TMC, Lingareddy, presently working at Kushtagi TMC, and Smt Pushpavathi, presently working at Balaganur Town Panchayat, are the officers who have been suspended by keeping the departmental enquiry pending on the leveled charges.

Mr. Kavalikatti has taken this action as per the recommendation made by the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir who followed the enquiry report submitted by the committee headed by Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Subdivision. He further said that the DC had requested to cancel illegal khatas and disciplinary action against the officials who were allegedly involved in creating illegal khatas to transfer the government properties to private persons. 

Sangappa Upase, the then Commissioner of Yadgir CMC had brought these irregularities out by writing a letter to the Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Division and requested for an enquiry.  

