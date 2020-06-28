Eight of family rescued from house

The eight persons who were rescued from a house that was surrounded by water from an overflowing stream in Shahapur on Sunday.

YADGIR

28 June 2020 23:37 IST

A family of eight was rescued from a small house that got surrounded by overflowing water from a stream near Bapugouda Nagar in Shahapur in the early hours of Sunday.

Section Officer (in-charge) of GESCOM, Shahapur, Iqbal Lohari, heard alarms raised by the family when he was leading a team to check electrical lines after receiving complaints of power cut in Bapugouda Nagar at around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday owing to heavy rainfall. “I could only hear voices but was not able to trace from where they were coming because of darkness and heavy rain. I finally traced the eight persons stranded in the house which was surrounded by overflowing water from the stream. I immediately brought Fire and Emergency Services personnel to the spot who rescued all the stranded members,” he told The Hindu over phone.

All the rescued members are now stationed in a government hostel.

Shahapur Tahsildar Jagannath Reddy said that “all the rescued people are hale and healthy. Medical aid and food were provided to them. They will be in the hostel till the water in their area recedes.”