Eight new COVID-19 cases in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

17 May 2020 00:53 IST

Eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kalaburagi on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 94 - including seven deaths and 47 discharges upon recovery.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, six new cases had a single source of infection – contact with P-848, a 35-year-old man who was admitted for ILI a few days ago. One case, P-1,084, had a history of travelling to Mumbai and another, P-1,085, was a contact of P-927 (a 60-year-old man who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 13). The new cases included three minor girls and a senior citizen.

Advertising

Advertising