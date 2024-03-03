ADVERTISEMENT

Eight more cases of KFD reported on March 2

March 03, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Shivamogga

Since January 1, this year, 145 people have been tested positive for the viral infection. Of them, so far, five people have died

The Hindu Bureau

The number of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) cases has been on the rise. On Saturday alone, eight new cases were reported in the State. Among them, six were reported in Chikkamagaluru and one each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

At present, 24 people are under treatment. Since January 1, this year, 145 people have been tested positive for the viral infection. Of them, so far, five people have died. Two each in Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru, besides one person in Shivamogga died due to the infection.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare is conducting surveillance in KFD-affected areas. Those who develop symptoms like high fever, redness in the eyes, have been suggested to consult the nearby primary health centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US