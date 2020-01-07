Eight-member panel set up for Ambareesh memorial

To oversee setting up of a memorial for the late M.H. Ambareesh, the State government on Tuesday set up a eight-member committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The panel will discuss the administrative decisions and activities of the Ambareesh Memorial Authority, and the authority will be on the lines of those set up to oversee memorials of Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan. The late actor’s wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek will be members of the committee.

The other members include Information Secretary, Information Commissioner, president or a representative of Karnataka Film Chamber and Commerce and president or a representative of Film Artistes Association, the announcement said, adding that the managing director of Kanteerava Studio will be the Member-Secretary of the committee.