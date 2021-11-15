Eight lakh visitors at Krishi Mela over 4 days

Visitors at the Krishi Mela on the GKVK campus in Bengaluru on Sunday.

BENGALURU

15 November 2021 00:08 IST

38.11 lakh people witnessed the event on digital platform

The four-day Krishi Mela organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, which came to an end on Sunday, turned out to be a crowd-puller despite weather vagaries with 2.46 lakh people turning up on the last day. With this, a total of eight lakh people visited the mela over the last four days.

In addition to this, a total of 38.11 lakh people witnessed the event on digital platform.

The online viewership reached the maximum on the last day with 18.29 lakh people witnessing the event. Various stalls at the mela that showcased technologies as well as products achieved a total business of ₹4.25 crore in the last four days. Governor Thaavarchand Gehlot participated in the valedictory at the GKVK campus on Sunday.

