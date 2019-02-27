Eight KFD deaths so far, HC told

The State government on Tuesday told the Karnataka High Court that eight persons have died so far due to Kyasanur Forest disease (KFD) in the State. Of the 1,512 suspected, 189 tested positive for the virus in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. All 41 suspected cases in Udupi tested negative.

A statement in this regard has been submitted to the court during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by K.P. Sripal and an advocate from Shivamogga. While pointing out that usually 70,000-80,000 doses of KFD vaccine is required every year to prevent spread of KFD to humans in Shivamoggga and surrounding region, The State said the number of vaccines required is very high this year due to sudden outbreak and the order for around 2.7 lakh doses has been placed with the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB), Hebbal, which is the only facility in the world to manufacture KFD virus. The IAHVB will be supply 50,000 doses by March 11, another 50,000 doses by April 14, the Government said while pointing out that a more potent vaccine for KFD is being developed National Institute of Virology, Pune and Manipal Centre for Virus Research.

It said a committee, comprising a retired IAS officer and a medical officer had been constituted on January 24, to inquire into dereliction of duty by staff of health and other services and make necessary recommendations.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar adjourned further hearing of the petition, which had sought directions to the authorities to make available sufficient quantity of KFD vaccines, to distribute sufficient quantity of dimethyl phthalate (DMP) oil, a tick repellent, and to set up more diagnostic centres.