Eight injured in bus accident
Eight persons were injured when a bus hit a tree in Kolavi village near Gokak in Belagavi district on Thursday.
Two persons who suffered fractures and deep cuts were admitted to the district hospital.
The driver lost control and the bus hit a tree on the right side of the road. The bus was plying from Gokak to Belagavi. A case has been registered.
