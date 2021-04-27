Eight, including budding actor, arrested on murder charge

HUBBALLI

Eight persons, including a budding actor, have been arrested by the Hubballi Rural Police in connection with the actor’s brother’s brutal murder.

The arrests have been made in the murder of Rakesh Katwe, whose severed head was found in Devaragudihal forest area in Dharwad district last week.

The victim is the brother of budding actor Sonia alias Shanaya Katwe, who has acted in a yet-to-be released film Chota Bombay, shot in North Karnataka and produced by a Hubballi-based producer.

Sonia was reportedly in love with Niyaz Ahmed Katigar (21), the main accused, and the victim was reportedly opposed to it.

According to Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, initially the actor had feigned ignorance but subsequent investigation revealed her involvement in the case.

The accused killed Rakesh, severed his head and tried to set it on fire in the Devaragudihal forest.

Among the arrested are Sonia and Niyaz Ahmed, Niyaz Ahmed’s father Saifuddin and younger brother Firoz.

The others arrested are Tousif Abdul Rehman Channapur (21), Altaf Tajuddin Mulla (24), Mohammed Kumar Giraniwale (19) and Malikjan Nadaf (19).

The Hubballi Rural Police have registered a case. Investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, a few Hindutva activists sought further investigation saying that this was a case of Love Jihad.