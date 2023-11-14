Eight, including BJP leader, arrested after attack on police in a gambling den near Dharwad

November 14, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two police personnel including a police sub-inspector were injured during a midnight raid on a gambling den at Narendra village in Dharwad district on November 13, and the police have arrested eight persons including a BJP leader in connection with the incident.

According to Superintendent of Police of Dharwad Gopal Byakod, following a tip off on gambling near Narendra school, a raid was carried out. However the gamblers attacked the police team causing injuries to two.

Police sub-inspector Basangouda has suffered injuries on neck and arm while constable Nagaraj has suffered a head injury. Both have been admitted to district hospital in Dharwad.

Mr. Byakod has said that eight persons had been arrested so far and they were on a look out for 10 others, who were allegedly involved in the attack on the police party. In the last three days 27 cases of gambling had been registered leading to arrest of 236 persons and seizure of ₹3.38 lakhs, he has said.

The arrested include BJP leader Channaveergouda Patil, Nagappa Sogi, Vinayak Patil, Ganesh Shelawade, Mallappa Khanannavar, Madivalappa Aigar, Chennappgouda Patil and Shrishail Patil.

Meanwhile speaking to press persons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has clarified that there was no question of instigating someone against Police or supporting such acts. He said that the party was opposed to carrying out any criminal act and would urge the Police to take stringent action against the accused as per law.

