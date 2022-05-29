Eight from Bidar killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Their van collides with a truck near Naniha killing seven on the spot

The van that collided with a truck on Lakhimpur Kheri-Nanpara Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning killing eight from a family in Bidar district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eight people from a family in Bidar were killed in a road accident near Naniha located between Lakhimpur Kheri and Motipur on Lakhimpur Kheri-Nanpara Highway at about 6 a.m. on Sunday when a van they were travelling in collided with a truck.

One of the injured passengers later identified the victims as Shivkumar Pujari (28), Jagdamba (52), Manmatha (36), Anil (30), Santosh (35), Shashikala (38), Saraswati (42) and Shivani (30), all residents of Kumpa area in Bidar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy said that seven of them died on the spot and a critically injured Shivani breathed her last while she was being shifted from Bahraich District Hospital to a better facility in Lucknow.

“There were 16 people, all from the same family, on the van that was heading to Ayodhya. The vehicle collided with the truck killing seven on the spot and injuring the others. Three of them were critically injured. And, the injured were immediately rushed to Bahraich District Hospital. Shivani, who was critically injured, died on her way to a better facility in Lucknow as her condition became too critical. The victims were on a tour of Uttar Pradesh after visiting pilgrimage destinations in Uttarakhand,” Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

He said that two children, including a two-year-old, escaped unhurt in the road accident.

Bebawati (55), Sujata (34), Deepika (14), Sangma Patel (40), Bhumika (16), Sangma (35), Sheetal (22) and Eshanvi (2) are getting treatment in Bahraich District Hospital.

It is learnt that Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra and Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary rushed to the hospital to ensure proper treatment, before visiting the accident spot.

Expressing shock and grief over the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had talked to his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to ensure that all the injured were provided with better medical treatment.

“Efforts are on to get the injured better treatment and transport the bodies to their native place in Bidar,” Mr. Bommai said, expressing condolences and wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

Bodies coming today

Mr. Reddy said that the Uttar Pradesh administration will send the bodies on a regular flight to Hyderabad where the Bidar administration will receive them.

“I am in touch with the Bahraich district administration since morning and getting updates. The Uttar Pradesh administration will send the bodies to Hyderabad on the regular Lucknow-Hyderabad flight. We have made all arrangements to receive the bodies at the Hyderabad Airport. The bodies are expected to reach Bidar early on Monday,” Mr. Reddy said.