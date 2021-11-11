Eight fake caste certificates cancelled

HUBBALLI

11 November 2021 19:48 IST

After a thorough inquiry and verification, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has cancelled eight fake caste certificates and directed the authorities concerned to initiate legal action against those who had availed themselves of the fake caste certificates.

Chairing a meeting of safai karmacharis in Dharwad on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner ordered for the cancellation of the fake certificates.

In all, the administration received 10 complaints pertaining to fake caste certificates and of them, eight are found to have been procured providing false information.

The authorities found that the caste certificates issued to the remaining two persons are genuine and they have been declared as valid.

Mr. Nitesh Patil also directed tahsildar of Kundgol taluk to inquire into the caste certificate of Ratnavva Padesur of Bhovi community (SC), a resident of Guruvinahal, and submit a report within 15 days.