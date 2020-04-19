Eight discharged from Naval Hospital ship

Eight COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged so far from the Indian Naval Hospital Ship Patanjali in Karwar, the first armed forces hospital to be treating civilian COVID-19 patients.

The Naval Hospital ship began receiving civilian patients from March 28 based on a request from the Uttara Kannada district administration.

A team of three doctors, nine medical staff and nine support staff ensured 24x7 care to the nine COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital.

One more patient

At present, only patient is being treated at the hospital. He was admitted here on April 16 and is responding favourably to treatment, a release from the naval base said.

As per medical safety norms, those treating the patients, including the medical, paramedical and nursing staff, have been residing on the hospital premises. The naval authorities have also created a set up for safe disposal of biomedical waste generated on the hospital premises in consultation with the district administration.

Meanwhile, in view of this additional responsibility, INS Patanjali has also made alternative arrangements for routine medical attention to the large population of service personnel and families dependent on the hospital, the release said.