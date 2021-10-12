Eight candidates in the fray in Sindgi

Belagavi

12 October 2021 19:47 IST

As many as eight candidates, including three from the three major political parties, are left in the fray in the Sindgi bypolls.

A total of 12 nomination papers were filed by eight candidates. Officials found all the nomination papers to be in order. There were no rejections during scrutiny.

Congress has fielded Ashok Mallappa Managuli, son of M.C. Managuli former MLA and Janata Dal(S) leader.

Mr. Ashok Managuli quit his father’s party within three months of the latter’s demise. His brother, Shantaveer Managuli, joined the Congress last week. Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda has accused the Congress of stealing his party candidate, but the Congress retorted saying that M.C. Managuli had introduced his children to the Congress, before his death. However, the Congress selection of its candidate has not been without controversy.

Party leaders, including the former MLA Sharanappa Sunagar, Mehboob Tamboli and Vithal Rao, and others, who were aspirants for party ticket, have expressed dissatisfaction over the choice of candidate.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, who visited Sindgi a few days ago, admitted that some party leaders were unhappy, but said it was natural in any democratic party.

The BJP has fielded the former MLA Ramesh Bhusnur. The former Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, who is in charge of the party affairs for the bypolls, has said that there are no differences among the party leaders and that all leaders and workers will put up a joint fight to win the seat.

The Janata Dal(S) has fielded Najeema Angadi whose father-in-law I.G. Angadi was active in the Janata Parivar in the 1980s. Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Vijayapura that the Janata Dal(S) was the only truly secular alternative to the rising communal forces in the country.

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti has fielded Sunil Kumar Hebbi and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has fielded Vikram Pandit. Apart from these, there are three independents, Deepika S., Jeelani Mulla and Dundasi Abdul Rehman.