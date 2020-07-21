Eight camels meant for sacrifice rescued

KALABURAGI

21 July 2020 19:09 IST

As many as eight camels that were brought here for what the police said sacrifice during Bakrid festival were rescued on Monday night. Aland Police arrested six people from Madhya Pradesh in this connection.

A case has been registered in the Aland Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Act 1959, the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act 1964 and Sections 188 and 429 of Indian Penal Code.

The police said that Manoj Mohan Sindhe (30), Banesh Uttam Sitole (32), Manoj Chanda Jadhav (26), Nitesh Sadashiv Sindhe (29), Govind Bhima Sindhe (28) and Rajesh Mohan Sindhe (31) were arrested on the charge of thrashing the animals and not providing them with proper fodder and water.

Advertising

Advertising

The police also said that the rescued animals were handed over to the Nandi Animal Welfare Society for care.