Eight books to be released in Hubballi tomorrow to mark 26th death anniversary of publisher

As many as eight Kannada books of different literary forms will be released to mark the 26th death anniversary of M. Ananthmurthy, one among the founders of Sahitya Bhandara, Hubballi, while, at the same time, a publishing house will also be honoured.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Editor and Publisher of Sahitya Prakashana M.A. Subramanya said that the event is being jointly organised by Dr. D.S. Karki Sahitya Vedike and the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at the KCCI Auditorium in Hubballi at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Subramanya said that Bharata Darshana Prakashana of Bengaluru, which has been publishing valuable books for the last five decades, has been chosen for the annual honour for publishers. Yoganarasimha will be felicitated on behalf of the publishing house.

He said that Kannada books Kumaravyasana Nudimuttugalu Part-2, Krishnarjunara Sneha Kalaha Haagu Itara Lekhanagalu, Naanu Bhishma, Mahatma Vidura, Ashwatthama, Shivamara Saigotta, Hoysala Vishnuvardhana and Ondishtu Swagatagalu will be released during the event.

Mr. Subramanya said that nonagenarian writer S.L. Bhyrappa will preside over the book release event.

Mr. Bhyrappa who earlier served in Hubballi as a lecturer will stay for a week in Hubballi as he is keen on revisiting his days here, Mr. Subramanya said.

Writer Mallepuram G. Venkatesh and environmentalist and writer Shivanand Kalave will be the guests for the event. And, two among the writers of the eight books, Madhukar Yakkundi and S.L.M. Patil, will participate in the event.