Eight Bills passed, including ones on BBMP and recruitment exam

December 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed eight Bills, including The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill 2023 that seeks to prevent malpractises in recruitment examination, and The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that protects the State from returning about ₹1,712 crore to the developers.

Money collected

Initiating the discussion on the BBMP Bill, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that while ₹1,712 crore has been collected between 2015-2023 as ground rent, ₹688 crore is yet to be collected. “Because there was a legal lacunae, the amendment is being moved. Otherwise, we have to repay the money that we have already spent.”

Stating that the amount fixed for license fee, ground rent, completion report and commencement fee among others has been enhanced, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the fees come to about 7% of the construction cost. “Fee is linked to the building and not the size of the land. It has to be reduced.”

BJP member S. Suresh Kumar also pointed out that instead of fixing a specific rate, the government has fixed an upper limit, giving scope for discretionary powers. In response, Mr. Shivakumar said that there is no proposal to increase any fee, and that the government is considering to reduce it. “We will consider the suggestion when rules are framed.”

Recruitment scam

In the light of the police sub-inspector recruitment scam that rocked the State in 2022, the House passed The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill 2023 making offences cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. The offences attract imprisonment ranging from 5 years to 12 years and a fine ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore.

Welcoming the Bill, Mr. Suresh Kumar pointed out that the Bill is more of penal sanctions than being preventive. Home Minister G. Parameshwara justified the provisions stating that they are both deterrent and preventive too, and is applicable to all public recruitment examinations.

To prevent diversion

The House passed The Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation and Tribal Sub Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that seeks to remove Section 7 D that currently allows deemed expenditure.

The House also passed The Karnataka High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Sri Renuka Yellamma Kshetra Tourism Development Board Bill, 2023, The Karnataka Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Tax on EV vehicles

The State government on Wednesday withdrew the proposed 10% lifetime tax on electric vehicles whose cost exceeded ₹20 lakh. The provision was part of The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly. BJP members Araga Jnanendra and C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the government should withdraw the proposed 10 % LTT on EV because the vehicles were less polluting and saved foreign exchange.

Supporting their demand, senior Congress member R.V. Deshpande said that since the industry is emerging and investments were coming into the State, it is not prudent to levy LTT. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who consulted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced withdrawal of the provision.

