Eight Bajrang Dal men held for assault

The Doddaballapur police on Thursday arrested seven Bajrang Dal activists on the charge of assaulting a chicken shop owner for allegedly putting up a WhatsApp status related to the death of Shivu Uppar, a cow vigilante, who allegedly killed himself near Bagewadi bus stand in Belagavi in May.

The arrested have been identified as Naresh Reddy, Madhu Begale, Bhaskar, Giri, Arjun Virat, Shashi and Mohana, all residents of Doddaballapur. The accused have been booked under section IPC 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other sections among others. They were produced before the magistrate and released on bail. The victim has been identified as Waseem Syed. He told the police that he had put up a WhatsApp message on the death of Uppar, which the attackers took offence to, and assaulted him and ransacked the premises before threatening him with dire consequences.

The death of Uppar, a teenager from Belagavi, had taken a communal turn when right-wing activists, including BJP leaders, took to social media claiming that he was murdered for protecting cows. The Belagavi police investigating the incident confirmed that Uppar had taken his own life and arrested two persons for spreading rumours about his death.