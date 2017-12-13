Eight agri firms sign MoUs for marketing farm produce in Ramthal drip project

The Karnataka Government on Wednesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with eight private agricultural firms for procuring farm produce and add value to produce in in the Ramthal drip irrigation project area in Bagalkot district.

Under the Drip-to-Market Agro Corridor (DMAC), a initiative on connecting drip irrigated areas with market linkages, developed by the State government in partnership with 2030 Water Resources Group (2030WRG), eight private firms signed up with Water Resources, Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

In July 2017, six MoUs were signed with private sector firms. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and Israel-based Netafim India Pvt. Ltd. executed the project in a three-year period. The project would be officially launched in January or February, said Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited.

Covering over 100 villages, the Ramthal drip irrigation project is one of the world’s largest micro irrigation projects covering 24,000 hectares of command area to reach 15,000 farmer beneficiaries.

The State government has invested ₹ 783 crore in the project for doubling farmers’ income by saving water through drip irrigation. The project area draws water from the Almatti dam.

Mr. Parwez said, “The project will ensure assured water supply, coupled with efficient water use. It not only supports farmers to move towards higher value crops, but also mitigates supply chain risks for agribusiness companies.”

Bastiaan Mohrmann, Co-Lead, Asia and Middle East, 2030WRG, emphasised the unique collaborative approach of the project and said said the government and private sector companies would work towards sustaining the area as a world-class horticultural and agricultural centre. It would be developed as a trust-based collaboration among government, private sector and farmers, he said.

Maheshwar Rao, Secretary, Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, said that “market linkages for agriculture-based projects ensure that the farmer has adequate avenues to sell agricultural produce, serving as an important part of the agriculture extension process.”

Firms signed MoUs for providing market linkages to crops such as gherkins, babycorn, jalapeno, maize, sunflower, bajra, green gram, red gram, fruits and vegetables.