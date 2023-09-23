HamberMenu
Eight accused in stabbing incident arrested by Shivamogga Police

The SP said the district administration had made all preparations necessary for the peaceful Ganesha processions and Id-Milad processions in the district

September 23, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has said the eight persons accused of being involved in the stabbing incident reported on September 21 night have been arrested. Five people were hurt in the incident near LIC office in Tunga Nagar Police limits.

In an interaction with the media persons on Saturday, Mr. Kumar said that Kiran and Pavan had been friends for a few years. They clashed due to differences. Late in the night, Pavan and his associates attacked on Kiran and his friends. “They used sharp objects to attack. Five were injured and one among them had deep wounds, while the rest had minor injuries. All are out of danger. We arrested all eight accused within a few hours of the incident and remanded them to judicial custody”, he said.

The SP said the district administration had made all preparations necessary for the peaceful Ganesha processions and Id-Milad processions in the district. “With the exception of a few skirmishes, the events have been peaceful. In two places, there were some differences about bursting crackers. Out staff rushed to the spot and resolved the differences within no time”, he said.

Further, he said the major processions would be held in the coming days. “We will deploy additional forces and ensure the events end peacefully”, he said.

He also said that the police would take action against those try to disturb peace by spreading false and misleading information about the incidents related to Ganesha procession or any other event on social media platforms.

