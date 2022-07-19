Eight accused in Shivamogga murder case surrender
The Shivamogga police are making efforts to take their custody through court from the Chikkamagaluru police
As many as eight people, wanted in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter in Shivamogga, surrendered before the Chikkamagaluru police on Tuesday. The Shivamogga police are making efforts to take their custody through court.
Anni alias Annappa, 36, was murdered by a group of people at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga on July 14. Annappa was involved in many crimes including murder cases.
Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad informed the media in Shivamogga on Tuesday that the accused surrendered before Chikkamagaluru police. The accused are Kartik, Nitin, Madhu, Balu, Anjaneya, Madan, Madhu and Chandan. A team of police officers have left for Chikkamagaluru to seek custody of the arrested through court.
The SP said that the actual reason for the murder would only be known once the arrested were brought to Shivamogga and subjected to interrogation. The SP had constituted four teams to probe the case. The teams had travelled to different places in search of the accused.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.