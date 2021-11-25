Eggs will boost attendance: Teachers

Karnataka Government’s decision to include eggs and bananas in midday meals in schools in seven backward districts – Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari (and Vijayanagara), and Vijayapura – that have reported rampant malnutrition among children has evoked an overwhelmingly positive response from teachers and parents.

“I conducted a survey in my school and found that 162 of 166 children eat eggs. Inclusion of egg in the midday meal is expected to increase children’s attendance,” said Raghavendra, headmaster of Government Higher Primary School at Puchhaladinni, Raichur district.

Manohar, assistant headmaster at a government school at Janti in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, said: “Since there is a provision to give bananas to students who don’t eat eggs, there will be no opposition from vegetarian parents too.”

The circular issued by the Commissioner of Public Instruction says makes it clear that eggs and bananas are for students studying in Classes I to VIII. This has created some confusion among high school teachers. “Leaving out students of Classes IX and X does not look nice. We will seek clarification from higher officers and do the needful,” a teacher from Kalaburagi district said.

However, Nalin Atul, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction (Kalaburagi Division), said he would explore all possibilities to extend the scheme to Classes IX and X too.

“When the Union Government started the midday meal scheme, it was meant for children of Classes I to VIII. But, the Karnataka Government added Classes IX and X to the scheme spending from its exchequer. I expect similar development in the inclusion of egg and banana. For districts in Kalyana Karnataka, we take help from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board,” Mr. Atul told The Hindu.