Eggs likely to be on menu for pre-primary students in Karnataka

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) wants to replicate the food menu of children in anganwadis, which includes eggs, in pre-primary classes from this academic year, and is planning to submit a proposal to the State government.

The government this year started pre-primary sections in 276 Karnataka Public Schools where all children are of the same age bracket as those in anganwadis, who get eggs twice a week.

Sources in the department said they had mooted a proposal to introduce this in pre-primary sections as well. “We feel that pre-primary children should be given eggs as it is an extremely good source of protein. We are yet to work out the modalities of the proposal, but we are sticking to the food menu that is provided to children in anganwadis,” an official in the department said.

Around 16,000 students are expected to benefit if the proposal is approved.

Like in anganwadis, children who do not eat eggs will be given bananas instead. The other food items proposed include jaggery peanut chikki four times a week and green gram twice a week as snacks. For lunch, the students will be served sambar rice or wheat payasa.

Nutritionists feel that introducing egg in the child’s diet is essential as it will help combat malnutrition, which is prevalent in urban and rural Karnataka. As per the National Family Health Survey 4 (NFHS) data for Karnataka (2015-2016), 36.2% of the children below the age of five were ‘stunted’ and 26.1% were ‘wasted’. The survey also said that 10.5% of the children were ‘severely wasted’, while 35.2% of were underweight.

Bengaluru nutritionist K.C. Raghu approved of the proposal. “Egg is a good source of protein and fat that is normally deficient in the Indian diet,” he said.

A source in the department said once the proposal is approved, they will have to chalk out a plan for how the eggs will be served. “Most schools in Bengaluru get food cooked in centralised kitchens run by NGOs and do not have a kitchen in schools. So asking schools to procure and boil the eggs locally maybe a challenge,” the official said.

In 2007, during H.D. Kumaraswamy’s tenure as Chief Minister, he had decided to provide eggs once a week to students along with the midday meal scheme. However, the plan was shelved owing to opposition from religious institutions and the Bharatiya Janata Party who was the coalition partner.