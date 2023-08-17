ADVERTISEMENT

Egg, banana for government and aided school students from class 1 to 10 from August 18 in Karnataka

August 17, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The programme will cover around 60 lakh students in Karnataka for which the government has allocated ₹280 crore in the budget

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of students of Government Primary and Secondary School at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru being given boiled eggs as part of mid-day meal. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Students of classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools in Karnataka will get egg, banana or groundnut chikki twice a week. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, will inaugurate the programme at Government High School, Hosahalli in Mandya district, on August 18.

Earlier, the government was providing egg, banana or groundnut chikki, along with midday meals, for students of classes 1 to 8. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended the facility to students studying in classes 9 and 10 in the first budget of the Congress government.

The programme will cover around 60 lakh students in Karnataka for which the government has allocated ₹280 crore in the budget.

