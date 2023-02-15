ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts will be made to retain proposed railway division in Kalaburagi: Minister

February 15, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Admitting that the proposed railway division in Kalaburagi - the regional headquarters of Kalyana Karnataka - has been dropped, Minister for Housing and Infrastructure V Somanna informed the Legislative Council that the government would make all efforts to get the proposal revived.

Responding to a question raised by BJP member Talavar Sabanna on behalf of Shashil G Namoshi, the Minister dismissed reports about the railway division now being planned in Visakhapatnam. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had written to the Railway Minister to retain the proposal of Kalaburagi railway division. However, the Railway MInister replied that the proposal has been dropped. However, we will again write to the Railway Minister through the Chief Minister in this regard. We will make all efforts to ensure that the railway division in Kalaburagi is retained,” he assured the members.

Pointing out that nine railway projects are on in the State, the Minister said work on Raichur-Ginigera, Bagalkote-Kudachi, Gadag-Wadi, Tumakuru-Davangere, Shivamogga-Ranebennur, Chikkamagaluru-Belur, Belur-Hassan, Dharwad-Kittur railway lines of Kalyan Karnataka is underway.

