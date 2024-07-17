GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Efforts will be made to reclaim ‘clean city’ tag: Yaduveer

Published - July 17, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar with volunteers from various organisations launched a cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli lake in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar with volunteers from various organisations launched a cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli lake in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said here on Wednesday that all efforts will be made to reclaim the cleanest city tag for Mysuru.

Speaking to media persons after launching a cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli lake, the MP said that a lot of work needs to be done including scientific disposal of construction debris.

“We have won twice and we should strive to win it once more to make it for the third time. But it is not just about cleanliness but there are issues related to handling of construction debris for which we need a policy to take it forward,” said Mr. Yaduveer.

He said every place in Mysuru should be clean and such a cleaning drive will be taken up every week with focus on a specific place whenever he is in the constituency. In reply to a question he said the official MP’s office is slated for completion and would be inaugurated in due course. But lack of an official office has not prevented the people from approaching him for grievance redressal and over 150 cases have been resolved so far, he added.

