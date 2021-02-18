‘Efforts will be made to get ST tag for Kunabi community’

Efforts will be made to recommend ST status to the jungle dwelling Kunabi community, Nehru Olekar, MLA and chairman, Karnataka State Commission for SCs, STs said in Kumbarawada in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

The State government and the commission will take steps to see that a recommendation is made to include the Kunabi community on the Schedule of Tribes, if it needed an anthropomorphic survey or any other measures.

He was speaking after releasing a book Kada Kasturi, written by journalist Prasanna Karpur, about the lives of Kunabis of Joida taluk.

Mahantesh Biradar, who introduced the book, said that it qualified to be a research work and not just a non-fictional account of the community.

Krishna Udupudi, retired forest department officer, Anand Pandurangi, Prakash Sonwalkar and others were present.

Doctors screened around 109 patients in the health camp organised on the occasion, according to a release.