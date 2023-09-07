ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to trap tiger that killed a boy in H.D. Kote continues

September 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Nearly 50 camera traps have been installed, but the animal hasn’t been photographed

The Hindu Bureau

The tiger which killed a 10-year-old boy in H.D. Kote on Monday continued to be elusive even as authorities stepped up combing operations on Thursday.

Despite installation of nearly 50 camera traps, the animal has not been photographed, proving it to be problematic for the authorities.

Forest Department officials said they were adopting a wait-and-watch policy and did not want to rush into the jungles as it could disturb the tiger and force it to move further away from the place.

“We intend to capture it and hence the camera-trap results will be crucial as it will help establish its identity,” the officials added.

The authorities are also summoning another veterinarian to join the team so that the staff could be split into two teams and redeployed.

More than 100 staff members of the Forest Department are camping in and around Kallahatti village where the boy was killed by the tiger.

Apart from Dasara elephant Arjuna, jumbos Bheema and Ashwathamma are also part of the exercise, and a thermal drone is being used to detect the tiger’s presence or movement from the air. But officials said that intermittent rain was also impeding the combing operation which will now continue on Friday.

