Efforts to remove Siddaramaiah from CM’s post will fail, says Congress MLA

Published - October 01, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has said the efforts of the BJP-JD(S) combine to dethrone Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not succeed.

Speaking to presspersons in Sagar on Tuesday, Mr. Gopalakrishna said the BJP-JD(S) combine was trying to remove Siddaramaiah from the CM’s post by misusing the office of the Governor.

“A case has been filed against the CM. Similarly, there are a some cases against leaders of Opposition parties. Such developments are not good for the State. However, all Congress MLAs are with Siddaramaiah. We stand by him and will stop any effort to remove him from the post. The BJP leaders should stop such efforts,” he said.

On CM Siddaramaiah’s wife’s decision of returning the sites, the Congress MLA said it was her individual decision and he would not comment on that.

