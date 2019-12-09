Efforts to reduce plastic during Paryaya of Admar Mutt

Efforts would be made to reduce the use of plastic during the Paryaya period (2020-22) of Admar Mutt here. M.B. Puranik, President of the Sri Krishna Seva Balaga, told presspersons today that it was the desire of Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, that there should be lesser use of plastic, and importance given to cleanliness.

Accordingly it had been decided to not to plastic or plastic-mixed banners for the Paryaya festival. Bannera made of cloth only will be used. The Balaga was also appealing to the devotees and public to reduce the use of plastic, he said.

‘Purapravesha’

The ‘Purapravesha’ programme would be held on January 8. A grand welcome would be accorded to Ishapriya Tirtha at Jodukatte at 2 p.m. A procession would be then taken out through Diana Circle, Old Post Office Road and Tenkapet and it will culminate on the Car Street, and the seer would enter Admar Mutt at 5.45 p.m. Later a civic reception would be accorded to him at the Poornaprajna Mantapa on Car Street.

‘Horekanike’

A ‘horekanike’ (offering of foodgrains and vegetables by devotees) procession would be held on January 15, 2020. Devotees from Admar, Malpe, Kodavoor and Mattu villages would bring their offerings on that day. The residents of Admar would offer 80 quintals of rice.

After this, ‘horekanike’ would be held once a fortnight throughout the two years of the paryaya. This was being done to accord due recognition to the places from where the offerings were made, Mr. Puranik said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Govindaraju, Ananth Nayak, Raghavendra Rao, and others of the Balaga, were present.