Efforts to popularise liquor jeopardising those creating awareness on its ill effects

Advising people to stay away from consuming liquor, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has said that alcoholism was bad not only for human health but also for society’s health.

Speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme on the ill effects of drugs and alcohol organised by the Karnataka State Temperance Board here on Saturday, he said that alcoholism was leading to several social evils.

“In urban areas, drinking is becoming a fashion statement and status symbol. While, on the one hand, efforts are being made to educate people about the ill effects of alcoholism, on the other, another campaign is going on parallely in society to popularise liquor among youth in urban areas as a status symbol,” he said.

Referring to police reports, Mr. Sivakumar said that in many cases of domestic violence and road accidents, alcohol consumption was found to be primary reason.

He said that awareness was the only best way to stop people becoming alcoholic and therby destroying their family life.

Highlighting the role of women in making society alcohol-free, he said that in several instances the women have taken the lead in helping alcoholics come out of their ill-habits.

In his address, Manjunath Masali, psychologist who works in NIMHANS, Bangaluru, said that alcoholism is largely prevailing in urban areas when compared to the rural areas.

He said that people were losing lives in road accidents as they were driving after consuming liquor.

Stating that all types of drugs, alcohol and tobacco adversely affect human health, he said that alcohol was one drink which is bad for any human organ.

Noting that prevention was better than cure, he said that even addicted persons could be made free of their habit if taken to a psychiatrist or a de-addiction centre.

“More importantly, the addicted person should show willingness to come out of the habit, or else any effort will not give the desired result,” Dr. Masali said.

Member of the board Sayed Allahbaksh Jamkhandi, activist M.S. Patil and seer Shambhulingaswamy were present.