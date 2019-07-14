‘Efforts to get UNESCO world heritage tag for Belur, Halebid lack impetus’

There is little concerted effort to secure the UNESCO world heritage site status for monuments at Belur and Halebid though they were included in the list over five years ago. Described as poetry in stone and recognised as sculptural masterpieces, the 12th century temples were part of the list released in April 2014 as “Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala”.

For a monument to be declared as world heritage site, it should make it to the tentative list and this was initiated in 2014 when C.G. Betsurmath was the Commissioner for Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. But, the State Archaeology Department and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have to take it forward by preparing a dossier explaining its cultural significance and submit it to the Government of India, which in turn has to take it up with the UNESCO.

“Neither the State government nor the Central government seem enthusiastic about this,” said N.S. Rangaraju, convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mysuru.

Concept paper

Another expert keeping track of heritage issues said the concept paper was prepared in 2007 and even after 12 years, the State and the Centre have not taken interest in seeking world heritage site status for the monuments.

The report justifying the inclusion of the two monuments in the tentative list had stated that the sacred ensembles bear unique testimony to the extraordinary artistic achievements, architectural skill, and cultural contributions of the Hoysala period. “The exquisite intricacy of the stone sculpture and carvings on the Hoysala temples’ exteriors with attention to detail of ornamentation, clothing, and dynamic movement of human and animal figures are above and beyond any other”, the report said.

T. Venkatesh, Commissioner for Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, told The Hindu that the final dossier for Belur and Halebid will be prepared this year and will be outsourced to Indian Heritage City Network or INTACH. “We are confident that the monuments will make it to the final list in the next few years,” he added. The department will also prepare the final dossier for three other group of monuments of the State that are in the tentative list. They include Badami, Ahihole and Pattadakal, monuments of Srirangapatana island town and the monuments of Deccan Sultanate, the official said.

A dossier submitted to the government to get the monuments of Deccan Sultanate included in the world heritage site list early this year was rejected. Mr. Venkatesh said he was hopeful of securing approval for it after seeking clarification.

At present, only the Hampi and Pattadakal group of monuments are marked as world heritage sites in Karnataka though there are over 750 State-protected monuments and nearly 600 monuments protected by the ASI in the State.