Efforts on to upgrade sub-registrar offices

July 13, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

Sub-registrar offices, many of which are in a dismal state, will be upgraded with better facilities.

“We have taken a decision to improve facilities at sub-registrar offices across the State. Expecting that they will be made to look similar to passport offices may be too much, but we will try to make them closest to a passport office,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

While the sub-registrar offices will be upgraded, he also said that the State government would come out with a policy to rotate sub-registrars between offices. He said transfers had already been effected with eight sub-registrars serving in Bengaluru having been transferred and seven sub-registrars serving in faraway places such as Yadgir having been brought to Bengaluru. “We have made efforts to eliminate the syndicate from being formed. Some of them have gone to KAT against the transfers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to BJP member P. Muniraju Gowda, who wanted a scientific way for increasing guidance value, the Minister said that it was a challenge to make it completely scientific, but we would plug loopholes. “The guidance value was last revised four-and-a-half years ago. The huge gap between market value and guidance value is leading to the creation of black wealth as properties are being registered at guidance value and rest of the transaction was being done through cash,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT