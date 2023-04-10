Efforts on to set up non-profit university in Belagavi through crowd-funding

April 10, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - Belagavi

A group of academicians is trying to set up a crowd-funded, non-profit University in Belagavi that could carry out research and offer training in liberal arts and humanities, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The university will be named after Bhaskara Acharya, a mathematician of ancient times, following a suggestion by Sri Siddheshwara swami of Vijayapura.

It will be a multi-subject institution and will function on modern pedagogic styles. It will have schools of various disciplines where students will get to choose from subjects under the transferable credit and lateral entry system.

Tamraparni Venkatesh, a mathematician who retired from Rani Channamma University and founded the Mathematical Sciences Institute, Belagavi (MSIB) is the convener of the proposed university.

”Bhaskara University will be very different from traditional universities. It will have schools for literary and historical studies, linguistics and translation, liberal arts, basic and applied sciences in STEM,” he said. “Under MSIB, we have begun a series of online and offline lectures on mathematics and sciences. Mathematicians of global fame, like number theorist Ken Ono, have delivered talks,” he said.

Several committees have been set up to prepare a road map. They include committees for infrastructure development, finance, general advisory body, and one to form an academic council and executive councils.

How to donate to Bhaskara University

The infrastructure committee is identifying land and buildings required for the university. It is considering land grants, and donations in units of ₹10. The crowd-funding model will have options for Bhumi Daan, Anna Bhandara, and Grantha Bhandara for donation of land, money, food, or books.

Whoever wants to donate land, books or cash can do so by donating in single or multiple units of ₹10, which will be treated as one square foot of land, or one kilogram of grain, or one book.

There will be no normalising factor for any of these contributions.

A similar scheme is being introduced for issue of scholarships to students.

Promoters have begun a crowd-funding drive to mobilise resources for the university.

Prof. Venkatesh and his wife Veena Tamraparni visited the U.S.A. to meet members of the Indian community in various cities there. “We are overwhelmed by the positive response we got in the U.S.A.,” Prof Venkatesh said.

He also met some Fields Medal winners and other scientists in the U.S.A. who agreed to share their knowledge with the students and faculty of Bhaskara University.

Promoters of Bhaskara University

One of the promoters is Rajendra Belagaonkar, a management consultant who has settled down in Belagavi after nearly two decades of service in the U.S.A. He feels that there is an urgent need for focus on innovation that provides technological solutions to various problems in life. “That is what we hope to do in this new university,” he said.

The other promoters include educationists J.V. Ramana Raju, B.D. Kumbar and Gururaj Mahajan. Justice (retired) Abdul Nazeer, motivational speaker Gururaj Karjagi, former representative of the government of Karnataka in New Delhi Shankargouda Patil, are among the advisors of the proposed university.

The promoters recently met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with their proposal. “He appreciated our intention and preparatory efforts, and assured all support,” says Prof. Venkatesh. “A draft proposal submitted to the CM’s office was redirected to the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. The State government has directed the promoters to file an application based on the revised UGC guidelines of 2017. We are submitting a detailed draft proposal as per the guidelines and by paying the necessary fees,” Prof. Venkatesh said.