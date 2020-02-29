Karnataka

‘Efforts on to save lake’

Efforts are on to prevent untreated wastewater from Bengaluru directly entering Byramangala lake, a reservoir designed to store water along the Vrishabhavathi, near Bidadi in Ramanagaram district, Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh has said.

After inspecting the construction works of a diversion canal to the lake on Friday, he told presspersons that effluents from industrial units and wastewater from residential areas are reaching the lake through Vrishabhavathi river in untreated form. Residents of 40-50 villages in the vicinity of the lake are facing health issues. The surroundings are becomng a mosquito breeding centre. The untreated water from industrial areas in Rajajinagar, Peenya, Kumbalagod and Bidadi are directly reaching the lake.

A diversion canal, to treat the wastewater before releasing it to the lake, is being constructed at a cost of ₹140 crore. Furthermore, encroachments on Byramangala lake will be cleared. “We will take measures to remove silt from the lake and provide it to farmers free of cost,” he added.

