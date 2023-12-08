ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to reunite leopard cubs

December 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Efforts are on to reunite the three leopard cubs that were found in a sugarcane field in Mysuru, with their mother. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department personnel in Mysuru are trying to reunite three leopard cubs with their mother. These cubs – one of which is melanistic, were “rescued” on Wednesday from a sugarcane field of Ayarahalli village in Mysuru.

Though efforts were made by the authorities to reunite the cubs with their mother, they were not successful, said Basavaraju, DCF, Mysuru.

Another attempt was made on Thursday by placing a cage in the same sugarcane field and an adult leopardess got trapped in it. Now efforts are on to reunite the cubs with the adult leopard in a secluded area under continuous monitoring, Dr. Basavaraju added.

